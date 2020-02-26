St. Joe: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WATERSOUND, Fla. (AP) _ The St. Joe Co. (JOE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $8.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Watersound, Florida-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.
The real estate development company posted revenue of $42.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $26.8 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $127.1 million.
St. Joe shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.82, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.
_____
