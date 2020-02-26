Preparing for Coronavirus Outbreak in the United States

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The illness is spreading like wildfire across the world – the Noval Coronavirus. There are now more than 80,000 people infected in 41 different countries. There are no confirmed cases here in Florida, and the 57 cases in the United States all have ties to visits to and from China. However, even though it’s not here yet, officials say it’s time to start making safety measures.