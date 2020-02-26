Possible severe storms on Wednesday as front moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front will move through the area on Wednesday. We can expect to see some showers overnight and plenty of clouds. The actual front will push through once an area of low pressure catches up to the front and pushes it all the way through.
Although the chances of severe weather are small we may see one or two turning strong and could bring wind gusts of 40-60 mph. Right now the timing of the strong storms and widespread rain looks to be after 3 p.m. That’s not to say we won’t see any rain prior to that.
Some of the models are suggesting rainfall totals for most around .3 to .6 of an inch while some isolated areas could see more than an inch.
Otherwise on Wednesday expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70′s right around 77 degrees. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday evening we will still see showers moving through occasionally and then some clearing by sunrise on Thursday. It will be cooler on Thursday with highs in the mid 60′s and strong NW winds at 15-20 mph. We will also see tough boating conditions Wednesday night through Thursday with small craft advisories more than likely issued for Suncoast waters.
Skies will stay mostly fair through weekend but it will stay cool with temperatures below average through Sunday. We will see highs only in the mid 60′s and lows in the mid to upper 40′s.
By Monday winds shift to the SE and we warm back up to the mid to upper 70′s under mostly sunny skies.
