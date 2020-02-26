OPKO Health: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $112.4 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 6 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.
The holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies posted revenue of $224.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.8 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $314.9 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $901.9 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.38. A year ago, they were trading at $2.83.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPK