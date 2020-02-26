North Port man charged with child porn possession

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man is currently being held in the Sarasota County Jail after being arrested Tuesday on charges of child porn possession.
The investigation began in February 2019 when a cyber tip was received. Detectives say they connected the IP address to a home on Vogler Lane belonging to 58-year-old Luis Valenzuela.
In late July 2019, detectives went to the home and spoke to a woman who allowed them to use software to check two computers for child porn. Police say images were found on one computer, which was seized, and a search warrant uncovered more than 300 images total, including some that included graphic sexual content.
Valenzuela has been charged with 40 felony charges for possession of images containing sexual acts performed by children.
In a press release, North Port Police had this warning:
Are you doing, or even thinking about doing something similar? Your digital footprint will not disappear. These are not victimless crimes. Our far reaching network will work to make sure our smallest victims have a voice, no matter how long it takes. Even just looking at images will result in serious charges and significant jail time. Don’t do it, or we will see you soon.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.