Line of storms moving through Suncoast bringing wind gusts up to 40 mph

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front will move through the area tonight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible through 9 p.m. and then look for light showers up the midnight and then clearing and turning cooler after that.
Thursday we start off cool with temperatures in the mid 50′s and we will see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. Winds will be brisk out of the NW at 20 mph making it feel even cooler.
Thursday night and Friday morning will be chilly with clear skies and lows in the mid 40′s to start the day on Friday. Look for plenty of sunshine on Friday with a high in the mid 60′s.
Saturday expect mostly sunny skies with highs still below average in the upper 60′s. Late Saturday another weak cold front will move through but will do so without much fanfare as it will not have much moisture to work with.
It will bring a chill Sunday morning as lows will once again be in the mid 40′s to start the day but warm to the low 70′s by the afternoon.
