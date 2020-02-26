Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CHILD ARRESTED-FLORIDA
Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas during arrest
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A police officer's body camera shows a 6-year-old Florida girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her at a charter school as zip ties are placed around her wrists. The police video that Kaia Rolle's family shared with the Orlando Sentinel and other media outlets Monday shows the girl being arrested in September for kicking and punching staff members at her Orlando charter school. Officer Dennis Turner was fired shortly after the arrest for not getting the approval of a watch commander to arrest of someone under age 12. Misdemeanor battery charges against Kaia were dismissed in September.
FOUR DEAD-FLORIDA
Prosecutors seek death for man accused of killing wife, kids
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man indicted on four counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of his wife and three children at their Florida home near Walt Disney World. State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced during a news conference Tuesday that an Osceola County grand jury had formally charged Anthony Todt. Florida law requires a grand jury indictment for capital crimes. Todt was arrested earlier this month after his wife, Megan, and their children, Alek, Tyler and Zoe, were found dead at the Celebration home. The family's dog was also killed. Officials believe they had been dead since late December.
MAR-A-LAGO INTRUDER
Singer who drew fire at Mar-a-Lago competent to face trial
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Connecticut opera singer is mentally competent to stand trial on charges she sped through a checkpoint outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, drawing gunfire. Hannah Roemhild's attorney says she responded well to the medication she has received while jailed. The attorney says the 30-year-old Connecticut resident has a history of mental illness. Authorities say Roemhild danced on the hood of her SUV before speeding away from a trooper on Jan. 31. They say she barreled through the nearby checkpoint, almost hitting deputies and Secret Service agents. They fired, shattering her back window. She was arrested a short time later.
VAPING-INVESTIGATION
'A world of hurt': 39 states to investigate Juul's marketing
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lecturer at Harvard Law School says an investigation by 39 states leaves Juul Labs with little choice but to change its marketing practices. James Tierney said Tuesday that “when you see these kinds of numbers, it means they’re in a world of hurt." Attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas say they will lead the multi-state investigation into San Francisco-based Juul. The company also is facing lawsuits from teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company's vaping products. Juul says it has halted television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors.
SANDERS-FLORIDA PRIMARY
Florida lawsuit questions Sanders' Democratic bona fides
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A pair of Floridians are asking a state court to remove Sen. Bernie Sanders from Florida's March 17 primary ballot. A lawsuit filed in Leon County argues that Sanders is an independent and not a Democrat — and therefore should not be allowed to appear on the Democratic ballot. Sanders is officially an independent U.S. Senator from Vermont but caucuses with Democrats. He is now the front-runner among a dwindling field of Democratic White House hopefuls. Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Juan Peñalosa called the lawsuit “ridiculous.” Peñalosa said the state party had unanimously voted to place Sanders on the Florida ballot.
OPIOID CRISIS-GENERIC DRUGMAKERS
Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis
The maker of OxyContin is often seen as the key villain in the opioid crisis that has claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives, but makers of generic drugs shipped far more of the powerful prescription painkillers. One of them announced a settlement Tuesday that's designed to end all the lawsuits it faces. U.K.-based Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay $1.6 billion over eight years. Federal court records made public last year show its employees were more concerned with sales than with public health. It and another generic drugmaker, Actavis, were the two largest opioid producers as the overdose crisis exploded.
SEXUAL BATTERY ARREST
Deputies: More women have stories similar to assault case
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — After the arrest of a Florida man on charges he sexually assaulted a woman, a sheriff's office says more than a half-dozen women have come forward with similar encounters with the suspect. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Monday that detectives are reaching out to the women who shared similar stories about 43-year-old Jason Minton. Minton is facing sexual battery and kidnapping charges after a woman last week contacted authorities. Authorities say Minton met the woman at a restaurant for a job interview and later sexually assaulted her at a different location. Minton's attorney has said his client maintains his innocence.
ELECTION 2020-SANDERS-FLORIDA
Sanders comments on Castro could pose hurdles in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders gained momentum from victories in New Hampshire and Nevada, but may have hit a speed bump in Florida by praising Fidel Castro in an interview. On "60 Minutes," Sanders said “it's unfair to simply say everything is bad" about Castro, and praised his literacy programs. That might not go over well with Florida's sizable Cuban American and Latino communities, including many exiles from authoritarian leftist regimes. With nearly one in five Florida voters of Hispanic origin, some political analysts say Sanders has work to do to mend some political fences.
CHURCH ATTACK-ARREST
Video shows man tackling deacon during Saturday evening mass
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 28-year-old Florida man is accused of tackling a deacon during a church service. Surveillance video from St. Coleman Catholic Church in Pompano Beach shows the man sitting in a front pew as the deacon walked back and forth, addressing the congregation on Saturday evening. The man then gets up and charges toward the deacon, taking him to the floor. Authorities arrested Thomas Eisel on charges of battery and disturbing the peace. A judge on Sunday ordered him held without bond due to a probation violation in Volusia County. The Archdiocese of Miami says the deacon is bruised but otherwise OK.
INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM DONATION
Family donates $2.5 million to fund investigative journalism
MIAMI (AP) — A Miami family is pledging $2.5 million to help fund investigative journalism in South Florida. Ron and Charlene Esserman established The Esserman Family Fund for Investigative Journalism at the Miami Foundation. The gift, along with contributions from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, will help fund an annual top prize of $10,000 and two $1,000 honorable mention prizes for South Florida's “best accountability” reporting. The gift also supports a $50,000 yearlong investigative reporting fellowship at the Miami Herald. The Essermans told the paper that journalism has come under attack, and a free press is needed to expose injustice and corruption.