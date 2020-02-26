How a new immigration rule could impact the local economy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -This week, the Public Charge Rule went into effect. The new rule deals with immigration and allows the government to deny green cards or visas to legal immigrants based on their income or if they use government assistance programs like Medicare or food stamps.
The purpose of the rule is to make sure immigrants who come here aren't dependent on government programs. Those in favor of this new rule say this could help lower taxes for people because less money would be going towards government assistance programs.
But, even with potential for slightly lower taxes, Michael Snipes, who is an Economic Professor at USF Sarasota-Manatee, said the policy could have a major impact on the economy. Snipes said some experts are estimating the U.S. could lose several billions of dollars in spending since legal immigrants do spend in the economy.
The new policy will impact states with the highest immigrant populations. Florida has the fourth largest immigrant population in the country.
Snipes said the most significant impact this rule will have on the Suncoast is the decrease or loss of services workers, since many immigrants work in the service industry.
"Here in Sarasota, we like having the tourist infrastructure. We like having all of these nice things. But really the infrastructure in the labor force that supports a lot of that activity is immigrant labor. So if we lose immigrant labor, we're going to have trouble making up for a lot of that labor gap and we could see actual visual repercussions of that happening," Snipes said.
Snipes said the loss of service workers would have a much bigger impact on the economy than the savings in taxes, especially because many Americans still will use government assistance programs.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.