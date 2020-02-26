Four Florida teens face charges in train depot fire

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP/WPTV) — Officials say four Florida teens have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a defunct train station and injured a firefighter.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the fire occurred Tuesday morning in Delray Beach. Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella says the Atlantic High School students suspected of starting the blaze face arson and burglary charges.
About 30 Delray Beach and Palm Beach County rescue workers responded to the scene. A Delray Beach firefighter sustained burns to his neck and ears while entering the building.
He was treated at a nearby hospital.
