First Alert Weather: Strong storms possible in the late afternoon or early evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It is a First Alert Weather Day focused mainly in the late afternoon and evening. A First Alert Weather Day is a heads-up we give when disruptive weather is possible so you will have as much advanced notice as possible. While showers are possible in the morning the chance is relatively low when compared to the late day rain chance. By about three or four in the afternoon, with some daytime heating, stronger storms are possible. The Severe Storm Prediction Center puts the Suncoast in the lowest risk category for severe weather today. There is about a 5% chance for some strong winds with the storms as they approach the coast around drive time this evening. Tornados are not expected. One concern will be the heavy rain possible that could produce a hydroplane risk on our roads this evening. Ponding water could make the drive home a slow-go.