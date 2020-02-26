Detectives: Driver accelerated towards deputy before being shot, killed in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 30-year-old man was shot and killed by a deputy in Manatee County overnight after detectives say he tried to hit the deputy with his car.
Detectives say it started around 12:30am on Cortez Road West in Bradenton when the deputy, who the sheriff’s office is not identifying at this time, saw a driver behind the wheel of a vehicle with its front tire shredded and heavy front end damage traveling westbound.
The deputy called for backup and tried to stop the vehicle, but detectives say the driver, later identified as Justin Lee Stackhouse, did not stop and continued traveling west around 40mph before trying to pull into the east entrance of Walmart.
Detectives say Stackhouse was unable to control the vehicle and it ended up stuck on the curb. The deputy got out of his patrol vehicle and called out that this was a felony traffic stop. Detectives say Stackhouse put his vehicle into reverse and accelerated towards the deputy, who pulled out his pistol and fired several times.
Stackhouse then continued driving west on Cortez in the eastbound lane before detectives say he once again tried to turn into Walmart, this time at the west side entrance, but his vehicle again got stuck on the curb.
Deputies approached the vehicle and tried to provide aid to Stackhouse, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Stackhouse was taken to Blake Medical Center and died at 1:40am.
Detectives continue to investigate and Internal Affairs is conducting an investigation, which is routine for a deputy-involved shooting.
The sheriff’s office says no further details are available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.