Beach erosion concerning residents who live on Casey Key Road

Earlier this month Sarasota County Commissioners asking staff to look into funding for improving the shoreline, especially in the northern and middle sections of Casey Key. They also approved a contract to hire an engineering firm to design the project. It’s not yet known exactly what type of work would be done. The county oversees the road to a foot on either side, all the other property is privately owned. Over the last two years, the county has placed large sandbags on parts of the beach to protect the beach and the road. Residents have also invested lots of money for sandbags and sand, doing the job on their own.