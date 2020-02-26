ABC creating new dating show for seniors similar to The Bachelor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Coming soon to ABC, a show that’s like The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, but featuring seniors!
The producers of The Bachelor are launching a new dating show for seniors. So if you’re a single man or woman, in your golden years and looking for romance, you can apply! You have to be a U.S. resident and 65-years old or older. There are other eligibility requirements.
Robert Mills, the head of ABC reality shows, said, "#Bachelornation give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls."
