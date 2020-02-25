Volunteer finds eaglet in nest with hook in its beak

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - When a volunteer with the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida climbed up to inspect an eagle’s nest, he found an eaglet with a hook in its beak.
The volunteer also found an eaglet with fishing line wrapped around its leg.
Director Pamela Defouw said, “It is very sad. We take these calls every single week and the best thing we try to let people know is to clean up after yourselves, be aware of your environment, have a neighborhood program where they are cleaning up the ditches and the roadways, keep it clean for the animals and for us, and take your garbage out the morning of.”
The volunteer was able to unwrap the line from the eaglet’s leg and brought the other eaglet to a veterinarian, who was able to remove the hook from its beak.
The next day, they were able to successfully return the eaglet to the nest.
Remember: if you see an animal in distress, contact the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida.
