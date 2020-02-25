Video shows man tackling deacon during Saturday evening mass at Florida church

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN-TV) — A 28-year-old Florida man is accused of tackling a deacon during a church service.
Surveillance video from St. Coleman Catholic Church in Pompano Beach shows the man sitting in a front pew as the deacon walked back and forth, addressing the congregation on Saturday evening. The man then gets up and charges toward the deacon, taking him to the floor.
Authorities arrested Thomas Eisel on charges of battery and disturbing the peace.
A judge on Sunday ordered him held without bond due to a probation violation in Volusia County.
The Archdiocese of Miami says the deacon is bruised but otherwise OK.
