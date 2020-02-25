Two children save baby sister from their South Florida mom, who’s charged with attempted murder

HIALEAH, Fla. (WPLG/CNN) - Police say a South Florida mother tried to strangle her own children but they were able to fight her off and save their 6-month-old baby sister.
Ailenys Carmenate wiped back tears before the bond court judge had even called her name. She's facing several charges, including two counts of attempted premeditated murder, after police say she tried to strangle her infant daughter.
Police say Carmenate was locked in the bedroom of a Hialeah residence with her 12-year-old son and her 9-year-old daughter who, according to the arrest document, pulled Carmenate’s hair, bit her arms, and kicked her to save the baby’s life as Carmenate pressed her elbow against the victim’s throat.
The judge said Monday, "Thank goodness. This child's a hero."
Randy Montano is the father of the baby and step-parent of the two older children. He says when the eldest child unlocked the door for him, he tried to wrestle Carmenate's hands from the baby's neck, but they fell to the floor and the baby suffered a head injury.
He managed to escape the apartment with the baby when the arrest document says Carmenate tried to choke her 12-year-old son, but he was able to escape her grasp.
While running away he told police he saw his mom dragging his 9-year-old sister by the hair back into the room. She told investigators her mom began squeezing and twisting her throat saying she "could no longer breathe and thought she was going to die."
The arrest document says Carmenate released her throat and she was able to flee out of the apartment, but not before causing neck trauma that resulted in bleeding and swelling.
Montano says this is the first time Carmenate has ever done something like this, adding that he thinks she is suffering from postpartum depression.
He says their baby is doing just fine.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.