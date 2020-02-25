Trial begins for the accused 1999 cold case killer in Sarasota

A first of its kind case to go to trial in the Suncoast.
The accused cold case killer of the 1999 Sarasota murder of Deborah Dalzell is on trial this week.
Luke Fleming is charged with murder and sexual battery with great bodily harm.
Two years ago, Sarasota detectives made an arrest after a crack in the case through DNA technology.
Sperm left behind at the crime scene at the home of the victim in 1999 was used to produce a trait prediction of what the suspect would’ve looked like.
Detectives then obtained a voluntary DNA swab of Flemings child and that profile determined the profile belonged to the suspect.
“It is 700 billion times more likely that it was deposited by this defendant than anybody else," said Sarasota County Assistant States Attorney Art Jackman.
Seven witnesses took the stand today.
Prosecutors during their opening statements said Dalzell was found dead in her home after a coworker went to check on her and noticed her home in disarray and thought something was wrong.
The defense differed their opening statements.
"When you became alarmed you called Mr. Magnet before law enforcement, correct? Yes." Witness after witness have taken the stand in the trial of Deborah Dalzell's murder.
“Her face was brutally battered,” said Sarasota County Assistant States Attorney Art Jackman.
During opening statements prosecutors talked about the condition she was found in.
“And he’s also going to tell you that he sees the white t-shirt wrapped around Deborah’s neck and he’s also going to tell you that there’s a sock stuffed down the back of Deborah throat,” said Jackman.
Dalzell didn’t show for work that morning-- her former worker checked on her and saw her car still in the garage... A ripped-up window screen.... And things out of place in her room.
“I called her boss and said Mike there’s something terribly wrong here you need to get out here. Hung up and called 911”, said a former coworker of the victim Joel Seimer.
When detectives and crime scene technicians showed up to the crime scene they found the bath tub overflowing and Dalzell murdered.
In court Tuesday, Flemings former girlfriend also took the stand where she said that nearly two decades after the murder law enforcement officials asked for a DNA swab of her and Flemings son.... tying him to the case, he was later arrested.
The trial recessed for the day right before 4 p.m. Tuesday. The trial will continue in Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.