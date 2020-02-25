Rain chances increase and winds pick up overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Humidity will increase throughout the afternoon making it feel muggy as temperatures climb around 80 degrees. Showers will begin to increase in coverage ahead of the initial cold front late Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph with winds at about 15 knots on Gulf waters. Overnight lows will fall to 68-70 degrees.
Scattered showers are possible for the Wednesday morning commute, while a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out on Wednesday afternoon and evening. This is a result of a surge of energy arriving from a trough that dips through the Suncoast region. Winds will increase on Gulf waters at about 20 knots allowing for hazardous boating conditions along with the potential for rip currents on beach waters.
Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Wednesday as a result of thicker cloud cover and periods of showers throughout the day.
