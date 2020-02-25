Portion of MLK Way closed in Sarasota due to outdoor fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A section of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way had to be closed in Sarasota due to a fire.
Emergency Services says there was an outdoor fire on the 2700 block of Central. Police say the fire was hard to access due to its location in a wooded area.
The call came in shortly before 11am and it took around an hour to bring it under control.
There were no injuries, but while the fire was being fought, traffic was rerouted around the area and MLK Way was closed from Central to Cocoanut.
