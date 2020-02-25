North Port man killed in Hardee County crash

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man was killed Monday in an accident in Hardee County.
Troopers say for unknown reasons, while traveling east around 10:30am, 29-year-old Justin Davis' 1992 Honda Civic drifted over the center line of State Road 64, just east of Griffin Road.
The North Port man's vehicle collided with the left rear axle of a tractor trailer that was traveling in the westbound lane.
Davis was killed in the accident. The driver of the tractor trailer was unhurt.
Florida Highway Patrol says the accident remains under investigation.
