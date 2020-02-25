Much needed rain expected with next cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This cold front will have a lot more rain with it and this time the cold will stick around a lot longer. So keep the jackets and sweaters handy you are going to need them.
Winds will be brisk out of the south on Tuesday which will keep temperatures soaring well above average. The average is 75 degrees and we will top out in the low 80′s in places. We may see some patchy fog in the morning which will quickly burn off and we will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through the day.
Late Tuesday and through the day on Wednesday it will be cloudy with a chance for mainly showers but there is also a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two in the mix. The cold front moves down close to us on Wednesday morning and becomes stationary. A piece of energy will develop in the Gulf and move along the front which will eventually switch the winds around to the NW late Wednesday afternoon. Once this wind shift happens is when the cold air will blow through.
The high pressure driving this NW wind will be centered over the S. Plains and lower MS valley. This means the wind blowing through the Suncoast will stay out of the NW through Sunday. This means highs will be in the low to mid 60′s through Sunday and lows in the upper 40′s.
So if you are planning to go to a spring training game you may need to bring a light jacket with you from Thursday through Sunday.
