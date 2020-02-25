Mother, 5-year-old son found dead in car after it plunges into Estero Bay in Southwest Florida

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WINK/CNN) - A mother and a son were found dead Monday after their car was found nearly submerged in Estero Bay.
According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for service behind the 26900 block of McLaughlin Blvd in Bonita Springs where a car was found in the water a short distance from land.
First responders located and removed a 5-year-old boy from inside of the vehicle. Crews performed life-saving measures before rushing him to the hospital, but he did not survive.
His 41-year-old mother was found dead inside the car after further inspection of the submerged vehicle.
The investigation into what caused the deadly incident is still under investigation.
