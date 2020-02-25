Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 125-119 in overtime. Cleveland trailed 84-62 in the third quarter before its stunning rally. Porter hit the go-ahead basket with 1:20 to play in overtime. Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which couldn't hold the big lead and was outplayed by Cleveland down the stretch.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime, and No. 6 Florida State rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67. FSU took over first place in the ACC by a half-game over Louisville and No. 7 Duke. Patrick Williams' thunderous dunk capped a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles ahead for good. The Seminoles outscored Louisville 50-27 after halftime and extended their home winning streak to 22 games. Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker each scored 12 points for FSU, which set a school record for regular-season ACC wins. Ryan McMahon scored 14 points for Louisville.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Gordon had 27 points, 10 rebounds and a big blocked shot in the final seconds, helping the Orlando Magic rally for a 115-113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The Magic charged back from a 19-point deficit to move within 1 1/2 games of the Nets for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Terrence Ross added 21 points and eight rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 21 and Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 10 boards for the Magic. Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points and eight assists for the Nets, who had won five straight at home by double digits.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Derek Jeter masterfully steered clear of controversy throughout his Hall of Fame playing career with the Yankees. Now, as CEO of the Marlins, he has watched with dismay each new headline in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Jeter says he hopes that at some point people can move on. He calls the scandal "a black eye for the sport.” Jeter spoke publicly for the first time since Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded the Astros violated rules by using a TV camera to steal catchers’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will miss his second straight game against Cleveland for personal reasons. Butler didn't travel with the team for Monday night's game. He also didn't play Saturday night when the Heat routed the Cavaliers 124-106 in Miami.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor. And the Bears dropped to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's poll following the close loss. The Jayhawks took over the No. 1 ranking for the second time this season following a week there in December. The Bears fell to second after their 23-game winning streak ended. Gonzaga was No. 3 after a loss to BYU. And Dayton leapfrogged San Diego State for No. 4 following the Aztecs' first loss of the season. They were followed by Florida State, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland and Creighton in rounding out the top 10. Every team in the top 10 found itself in a new position from last week.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Bailey scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Malik Maitland had 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists, and Bethune-Cookman beat Norfolk State 78-55. Cletrell Pope added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Bethune-Cookman. Leon Redd scored 10. BCU has won five of its last six games. Jermaine Bishop scored 18 points and Devante Carter had 17 points and nine rebounds for Norfolk State. The Spartans sit a game behind second-place North Carolina Central.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Rod Melton and MJ Randolph scored 15 points apiece and Florida A&M beat South Carolina State 60-54 for its first undefeated season at home since 1988-89. Bryce Moragne added 14 points and Nasir Core had 10 for the Rattlers (12-14, 10-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who made 21 of 29 free throws in winning their eighth straight at home. Ian Kinar scored 10 with 14 rebounds and Damani Applewhite added 13 points for the Bulldogs (11-15, 6-8), who have lost three straight.