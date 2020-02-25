Florida seeks revenge on LSU

LEADING THE CHARGE: Florida's Keyontae Johnson has averaged 13.9 points and seven rebounds while Kerry Blackshear Jr. has put up 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Tigers, Skylar Mays has averaged 16.4 points and five rebounds while Trendon Watford has put up 13.8 points and seven rebounds.MIGHTY MAYS: Mays has connected on 35.8 percent of the 106 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He's also converted 85.4 percent of his foul shots this season.