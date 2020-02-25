FDOT conducting safety study on Gulf of Mexico Drive

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) -In the last eighteen months, the Town of Longboat Key has had five fatalities from four separate accidents along Gulf of Mexico Drive.
Because of this, the town is working with the Florida Department of Transportation on ways to improve the safety of that road. Although every accident was different, FDOT will soon conduct a safety study on the road. The study will focus on sight distance at all intersections and parking along the right of way. This is what officials say may have played a role in the most recent fatal accident involving local philanthropists Mr. And Mrs. Barancik back in December.
"This was a devastating loss for the community and the family. And each one of them has been so because there have been several fatalities within a relatively shorter period of time,compared to the past history of Gulf of Mexico Drive, that's raised awareness towards the safety of the roadway. And just residents expressing concern and to make sure that the town is working closely with the state to see if there's ways to approve safety on the roadway," said Isaac Brownman, who is the Public Works Director for the Town of Longboat Key.
The safety study should be complete in eight to twelve weeks.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.