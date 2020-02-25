70 animals removed from home in what Florida sheriff calls “rescue turned hoarder” situation

“This is a most egregious case, where animals entrusted to so-called rescuers were confined in unsanitary wire cages, stacked upon one another, living in their own excrement. Untreated medical conditions lead to infection, loss of limbs, and horrendous suffering,” said Lea Moore, Georgia State Director of Operations for Guardians of Rescue. “We greatly appreciate the motivation and immense dedication demonstrated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, investigators, and animal control staff to protect these animals and bring to justice those responsible for the house of horrors.”