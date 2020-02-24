Warm and Breezy then Cold and Windy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds will be turning to the south bringing in much warmer air!
Highs pushing into the upper 70s and low 80s for Monday and Tuesday under sunny skies. Winds will be breezy 10-15 mph with gusts between 20 and 25.
Tuesday night, increasing cloud, and showers developing. Showers Wednesday high 76. Winds will turn to the north, northwest and breezy and that means cooler weather after.
Lots of sunshine through the end of the week starting Thursday but highs will only reach in the mid to low 60s with morning temperatures getting cold, coming into the low to mid 40s.
