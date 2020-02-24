VIDEO: Man rescues woman from car sinking into water of Florida canal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) - A Florida man pulled an unconscious driver from her car after she drove into a canal near Boca Raton and it was all caught on camera.
A white SUV when into a canal around 11:30am Sunday in Palm Beach County and was taking on water quickly. That's when Shawn Turner and his son drove by, saw what was happening and got involved.
"When I got out the truck I asked if anybody had seen anybody in the car. They said there was somebody in the car, I know cars don't float long, so I jumped in as quick as possible," Turner explained.
He quickly got to work, with the help of a few others.
"And then I crawled in there, undid her seatbelt, and then I pushed her out the window," Turner said.
But he didn't stop there.
With some teamwork, he managed to pull the unconscious woman to the bank of the canal, while others called 911.
Turner said, "I'm glad that Adam Gunn was there to help me out because I couldn't have got her to the side without him. It was a team effort and we got her to the side and waited for paramedics to come. Once we knew she was breathing we took a little bit more time."
And those who witnessed the rescue have a name for Turner: Hero.
"I wish that she has a speedy recovery and gets well as soon as possible. She has a family, a husband, people that want to see her better," Turner said.
The woman was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Investigators are still working to determine how the accident happened.
