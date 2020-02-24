VIDEO: Brush fire forces evacuations in Charlotte County

ROTUNDA SANDS, Fla. (WWSB) - A large brush fire is forcing evacuations in Charlotte County.
Fire and EMS say 60 acres have already burned and the fire is still burning in the area of Master Drive and Brig Circle. The sheriff’s office is asking residents between Masthead Road and Brig Circle to evacuate as the fire moves towards Boundary Boulevard.
As of 3pm, fire officials say the fire is 50 percent contained and 40 homes had to be evacuated.
Multiple crews are assisting Charlotte County in the fight, including departments from Englewood, Boca Grande and North Port, as well as two engine strike teams from Lee County (made up of a supervisor and five engines), the sheriff’s office helicopter for air support, and two Florida Forestry helicopters and fixed wing aircraft, plus seven ground units.
