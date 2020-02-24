Lanes re-opened on U.S. 41 in Sarasota following gas leak

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in Sarasota have re-opened U.S. 41 in Sarasota following a gas leak.
Reports indicate a 3-inch natural gas line was struck by construction workers, forcing the closure of North Tamiami Trail in the 200 block, which is just south of the intersection with Fruitville Road and just north of the intersection with Gulfstream Drive.
Initially, both northbound and southbound lanes were closed. The northbound lanes re-opened a short time, followed by two southbound lanes.
Crews have since cleared the scene. No further details are available at this time.
