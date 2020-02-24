Lanes re-opened on U.S. 41 in Sarasota following gas leak

Gas leak forces lane closures on U.S. 41 in Sarasota
By ABC7 Staff | February 24, 2020 at 11:59 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 12:41 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in Sarasota have re-opened U.S. 41 in Sarasota following a gas leak.

Reports indicate a 3-inch natural gas line was struck by construction workers, forcing the closure of North Tamiami Trail in the 200 block, which is just south of the intersection with Fruitville Road and just north of the intersection with Gulfstream Drive.

U.S. 41 closure in Sarasota

Lanes of U.S. 41 in Sarasota re-opened following gas leak. More: https://www.mysuncoast.com/2020/02/24/us-shut-down-both-directions-sarasota-due-hazardous-incident/

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Monday, February 24, 2020

Initially, both northbound and southbound lanes were closed. The northbound lanes re-opened a short time, followed by two southbound lanes.

Crews have since cleared the scene. No further details are available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.