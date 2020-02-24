Troopers: Pedestrian struck, killed while darting across I-75 South

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed overnight when he was struck by a semi as he darted across the southbound lanes of I-75.
It happened around 2:45am near milemarker 209. Troopers say the semi driver was traveling south in the middle lane when 65-year-old Gerald Nicolas darted out in front of his vehicle.
Nicolas was killed. The driver of the semi stopped.
The southbound lanes were closed between Fruitville Road (Exit 210) and Bee Ridge Road for more than four hours, re-opening around 7:15am as troopers investigated.
Troopers say the accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
