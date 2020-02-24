Man arrested for child porn last week struck, killed on I-75 South in apparent suicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who was arrested last week on child porn charges and was suspected of exposing himself to beachgoers died overnight after being struck by a semi on I-75 in an apparent suicide.
The Florida Highway Patrol says around 2:45am near milemarker 209, 65-year-old Gerald Nicolas darted out in front of a semi traveling south in the middle lane and was struck.
Nicolas was killed. The driver of the semi stopped.
The southbound lanes were closed between Fruitville Road (Exit 210) and Bee Ridge Road for more than four hours, re-opening around 7:15am as troopers investigated.
Nicolas was arrested last week Wednesday, February 19 on 50 felony counts of child porn possession.
The sheriff’s office began investigating Nicolas in December 2019 after an IP address connected to his home on the 2000 block of Sun Home Street in Sarasota uploaded child porn.
When deputies went to Nicolas’ home, they say he answered the door, sighed and said, “What a bummer.” Though they questioned him, deputies say he invoked his right to an attorney.
Nicolas was arrested and charged with child porn possession, but deputies said based on their ongoing investigation they believed Nicolas may be the man who’s been exposing himself to people at local beaches.
Nicolas was released from jail on Thursday, February 20.
Troopers say Monday’s accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
