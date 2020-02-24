First Alert Weather: Dramatic change coming to the Suncoast this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A rapid and dramatic change in our weather comes to the Suncoast this week.
For Monday and most of Tuesday, the weather will be beautiful, with highs in the upper 70s, rain-free and low in humidity. But late Tuesday night and into Wednesday things change rapidly.
Skies will cloud up and rains will start. The clouds will be the first hint of the cold front that is approaching. Periods of showers will begin late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.
Severe weather is not forecast but we could certainly see some very beneficial rainfall totals in the 1 to 2 inch range. Additionally, the showers will come in waves and allow for the rain to percolate into the soil rather than just running off into the Gulf.
After the front passes to our south our skies will clear and Thursday winds will pick up out of the north. Cold air will filter in and highs will only reach near 60.
Unlike many cold spells at this time of year, this cold snap will linger. We will see perhaps four or five days with high temperatures in the 60s before warmer temperatures return.
