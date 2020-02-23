Seasonal weather expected for next few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather stays somewhat seasonal over the next few days.
Tomorrow sees lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures hitting 76. Humidity will be low with northeast winds turning to the southwest in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.
Monday is another sunny day with a high of 78 but we’ll see breezy south winds at 10-15 mph with higher gusts.
Tuesday starts out sunny, high of 82 but increasing rain chances by evening as our next cold front advances. It will also be breezy. Wednesday it’s a rainy day with showers as the cold front passes through.
High 76. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25. Thursday will be mostly sunny but cool windy conditions will moving in as well through the end of the week with morning temperatures will get back into the mid 40s.
