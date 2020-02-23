Officials: Florida man negligently fires gun, kills roommate

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida man shot and killed his roommate while improperly handling a gun in their apartment.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Anthonny Mendez shot Savannah Threatts, who was found dead in their Kissimmee, Florida home Friday.
Deputies say Mendez was “negligently handling a firearm” when he ultimately shot his friend. Mendez was arrested on charges of manslaughter, violation of probation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The suspect is being held at the Osceola Jail without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for Mendez.
