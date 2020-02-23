A new healthier alternative pet food has come to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new kind of pet food has come to the Suncoast.
Pet Wants Sarasota is specially-crafted pet food that is made with all-natural ingredients. From dog kibble to jerky treats and teething sticks.
“We make fresh small batch natural pet foods. It’s made fresh every 30 days. So it’s getting to your dog and cats bowl and weeks instead of months” says Jillian Alumbaugh.
You can order pet food for your four-legged friend online or you can buy it at the Bazaar on Apricot and Lime.
" We also deliver for free. So you just get what you need for the month and we bring it out every time we make the next fresh batch." explained Alumbaugh.
Owner of Pet Wants Sarasota, Jillian Alumbaugh, realized there was a need in Sarasota for all-natural pet food when one of her Boston Terriers developed allergies and couldn't eat regular dog food.
“I’ve been living here for quite some time and I just felt like Sarasota had a Home I need to be filled when it came to their pets.” says Alumbaugh.
She says pet parents are beginning to be mindful of what their pets eat.
“People are really looking for this for the pet anything by their own health. Now they’re really starting to think about their pet’s health.”
To find out how to order food for your fur babies, click here
