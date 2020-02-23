Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

SEXUAL BATTERY ARREST
Florida man accused of raping woman lured with job prospect
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man dragged a woman unconscious to his truck and raped her after luring her to a restaurant with a job opportunity. The woman told Ormond Beach police that she met 43-year-old Jason Minton while at work, and they set up a lunch meeting to discuss a position at the company that employed him. Police say surveillance footage shows Minton dragging the woman unconscious through the restaurant's parking lot to his truck. Detectives say he took her to an unknown location and raped her, then drove her back to her car, where she was found later.
FATAL HIT-AND-RUN
Florida man arrested after girlfriend is dragged, run over
LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was dragged for several hundred feet on a Florida highway while holding onto the door of a truck before she lost her grip, was run over by the same vehicle and died. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the woman's boyfriend early Sunday on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death. Troopers say 44-year-old Ryan Le Boss was driving the Ford pickup truck on Interstate 75 near Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday. Officials say the girlfriend was 48-year-old Eileen Bocca, and she died at a nearby hospital.
AP-US-PLANTATIONS-HIDDEN-HISTORY
US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Register of Historic Places is the government’s official honor roll for more than 95,000 sites that are important to the story of the United States. Yet it’s also just another place where the U.S. largely skirts the evil of slavery on antebellum plantations. An Associated Press review found that register entries often ignore the topic of slavery or mention it only in passing. That includes the description of George Washington's Mount Vernon estate. Some entries are being updated to include the stories of slaves. But experts say the problem is rooted in a lack of concern for the stories of black people.
PUBLIC UTILITY SALE
Santee Cooper hearings to continue all week at SC Statehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The complex discussions on whether to sell South Carolina's state-owned utility will continue all next week in Statehouse budget committees. The House Ways and Means Committee will enter the discussion Monday with a hearing where they will question state Department of Administration officials and private lawyers who helped evaluate the bids to buy Santee Cooper. The House committee will meet Tuesday with Florida's NextEra Energy, which wants to buy Santee Cooper. Wednesday's Ways and Means Committee meeting will be with Dominion Energy of Virginia, which is offering $1 billion to manage the state utility..
LEGISLATURE PREVIEW
Florida lawmakers still have much to do in final three weeks
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature has three weeks left to finish its business. So far only one major issue that has passed both chambers in the first six weeks of the legislative session is a bill requiring girls under the age of 18 get a parent's permission before having an abortion. The House and Senate are still resolving differences in their proposed state budgets. Once that happens, more bills will pass. In the meantime, lawmakers will investigate a nonprofit group they believe has been abusing state money, and will take up issues that include drug sentencing laws and using drones to fight pythons.
CHINESE ARRESTED-NAVY BASE
Chinese man pleads guilty to photographing Florida Navy base
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese man has pleaded guilty to taking photographs of a U.S. Navy base in the Florida Keys. The Miami Herald reports 27-year-old Lyuyou Liao appeared in U.S. District Court in Key West on Friday, two months after he was arrested using a cellphone to take photos at the Naval Air Station. Liao has pleaded guilty to one count of photographing or sketching defense installations and now faces up to one year in prison. Three other Chinese nationals have also been charged with taking photos at the same Key West base since late 2018.
NEWSPAPER TRUCK FATAL CRASH
SUV crashes with Florida newspaper delivery truck, killing 2
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say two people have been killed and other two have been injured in a crash that involved a newspaper delivery truck. The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV crossed the center line on a two-way road and hit a Tampa Bay Times delivery truck approaching from the opposite direction head-on. The newspaper employee was taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 17-year-old boy who was driving and a 17-year-old girl who was his passenger were killed in the crash. Another passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Tampa.
AP-US-SOBE-FOOD-FEST-PHARRELL
Singer Pharrell is making music on Miami's restaurant scene
MIAMI (AP) — Grammy award-winning singer Pharrell may have been fired from fast-food jobs in the past, but that didn't stop him from opening what has become one of the hottest restaurants in Miami. The singer is in town for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival to host a soul food brunch Saturday with his dad. Pharaoh Williams is a self-taught chef. Pharrell says food is a connector and cooking was at the heart of the Williams home. The singer opened upscale Swan restaurant in 2018. It's a popular spot among celebrity diners. DJ Khaled and actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were among those who attended Saturday's $150 per plate brunch.
FATAL BOAT CRASH
Authorities: Boat crash kills 1, injures 1 in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man out fishing with another man in the Florida Keys has died when a boat on auto-pilot ran into their anchored vessel. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release that the other man who operated the fishing boat sustained minor injuries in the crash Friday near Big Pine Key, northeast of Key West. The agency says a boat carrying two men from New York was traveling west on auto-pilot when it ran into the fishing boat. The man who died was identified as 83-year-old Robert Strickler, of York, Pennsylvania.
SOBE FOOD FEST-HOMELESS
Florida homeless group helps top chefs prep food festival
MIAMI BEACH (AP) — From Rachael Ray to Bobby Flay, celebrity chefs are in Miami Beach this weekend for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. What the fine-palated foodies paying top dollar for their dishes might not know is that one of Florida's largest homeless shelters helped prepare their meals. With more than 65,000 meals being served at more than 100 events during the festival, finding enough space and prep help is tricky. So the festival partners with Miami Rescue Mission and Florida International University's culinary school. In exchange, the homeless get leftovers and tickets to some of the pricey events.