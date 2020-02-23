Field One in Lakewood Ranch renamed to Matthew Ryan Powers Memorial Field in honor of a local teen

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lakewood Ranch Little League field is being renamed to honor the memory of a local teen.
Field One, at Lakewood Ranch Park, is now named the Matthew Ryan Powers Memorial Field.
In September of 2018, Powers along 17-year-old Chase Coyner died in a car crash.
Last year, Manatee County commissioners voted in favor of this memorial, and on Saturday family and friends honored the teen in a dedication during Opening Day.
“I like to tell people that baseball was one of those important things in his life,” Dan Powers, father of Matt, said. “We’re a military family so we moved around a lot but baseball, everywhere we went baseball was the one thing that kept him going.”
During the ceremony, family, friends and the rest of the community unveiled a bronze plaque and signage.
The first pitch was thrown by Matthew’s brother, Robert.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.