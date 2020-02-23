Circus Sarasota is back in town for its 23rd show

“You throw the hat to somebody. If they grab it and they throw it back then that’s the kind of person you can work with," Calienes explained. "If the person catches the hat and hands it to somebody else, you don’t pick that person because they don’t want to be apart of what’s going on. But if they catch the hat and they say ‘Here! Here!’ and they’re enthusiastic and they want to give somebody the hat so they can throw it, you pick that person because that person is giving up their moment in the light for somebody else. That kind of person, that’s the kind of person you want to have in the ring.”