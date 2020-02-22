65-year-old driver killed in fatal crash on Saturday in Palmetto

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers are investigating a fatal head-on collision crash that took place on Saturday morning in Palmetto and claimed the life of a 65-year-old man and seriously injured another 22-year-old man.
The crash took place around 9:25 a.m. on Moccasin Wallow Road. Troopers say Landon Ridenour, 22, was driving a 1995 Toyota 4Runner and traveling westbound on Moccasin Wallow Road, just half a mile east of Carter Road.
Troopers say William Morgan, 65, was traveling eastbound in a 2010 Honda CR on the same roadway. According to troopers, Ridenour entered the eastbound lane while Morgan was occupying it and this caused the front of the Toyota to collide with the front of the Honda.
Both drivers were were transported to Blake Medical Center. Morgan was pronounced deceased later in the afternoon as a result of the injuries he suffered. Ridenour remains remains in the facility and suffered serious injuries during the crash.
FHP says that this crash is still under investigation.
