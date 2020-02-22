First Alert Traffic: One lane shut down on Moccasin Wallow Road due to traffic crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One lane is shut down on Moccasin Wallow Road due to a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
Troopers say they received a call about the accident around 9:33 a.m. on Moccasin Wallow Road and Carter Road in Palmetto.
We have not received any information about any injuries being suffered during this crash.
One lane is shut down and traffic is becoming heavy and backed up.
We have a crew that is on scene gathering further information from troopers about this crash.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.