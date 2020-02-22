Family of Jabez Spann still searching for answers, one year after his skeletal remains were found

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This continues to very hard for the family. They are still trying to figure out who took the life of Jabez Spann.
A year after the skeletal remains of the 14-year-old were found in a rural area of Palmetto near I-75, his family is still searching for answers.
“We’re not doing that great, everybody’s having their moments because nobody has been arrested yet," said Latohya Jakes, Jabez’ aunt. "We’re just letting the police do their job and just waiting for someone to be arrested as we try to just stay strong for each other.”
Jabez went missing from near his grandmother’s Newtown home back in September of 2017. Massive searches came up empty handed. His remains would be found about a year-and-a-half later by a worker in Manatee County.
“Everything just seems like we’ll wake up and you’ll see him coming, and it’s just very tough, we want closure,” said Larry Levine, Jabez’ uncle.
A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads police to an arrest.
If you do have any more information that can help, you’re being asked to contact Sarasota Police.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.