Winter chill to start the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter comes back strong to the Suncoast with lows in the mid 40′s and some areas seeing wind chills in the upper 30′s for a few hours on Saturday.
Winds will stay up out of the NE at 10-15 mph and this will make it feel a little cooler than the actual temperatures through 8 a.m. The good news is that we should see plenty of sunshine and the humidity will stay low through Sunday.
The high on Saturday will be around 72 degrees which is slightly below average.
Sunday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and warming up to 78 degrees after a 52 degree low. It should feel really nice with the lower humidity.
Monday it stays warm with a high around 78 under partly cloudy skies and winds out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday look for partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for a late day shower or two as the next cold front approaches. This front will bring showers and an isolated thunderstorm Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday with a 50% chance for mainly morning showers.
It turns colder on Thursday with a high of only 63 degrees and breezy conditions expected. This cooler weather will stick around through Friday as well.
