UConn seeks revenge on USF

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Christian Vital is putting up 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals to lead the charge for the Huskies. James Bouknight has complemented Vital and is putting up 11 points per game. The Bulls have been led by Laquincy Rideau, who is averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals.LOVE FOR LAQUINCY: Rideau has connected on 25.6 percent of the 121 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 27 over the last five games. He's also converted 54.6 percent of his foul shots this season.