UAB looks to extend streak vs FAU

STEPPING UP: The Blazers are led by Tavin Lovan and Jalen Benjamin. Lovan is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Benjamin is putting up 12.4 points per game. The Owls have been anchored by seniors Cornelius Taylor and Jailyn Ingram, who have combined to score 22.3 points per contest.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor has connected on 34.1 percent of the 176 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 38 over the last five games. He's also made 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.