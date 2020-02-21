Sheriff: Customs agent kills 3 family members in Florida home, then himself

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent killed three family members, including two juveniles, and then himself at his Florida home.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina says deputies responded to an Orlando-area neighborhood Thursday afternoon after the agent’s co-workers expressed concern about him. Deputies learned the family members hadn’t been seen since last week, so they entered the home and found the four bodies.
Investigators weren’t immediately naming the victims or the agent, who worked at the Orlando International Airport.
Mina says the victims included a woman in her 30s, a middle-school-age boy and a high-school-age boy.
