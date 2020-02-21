Server accused of stealing customers’ credit cards from Charlotte County restaurant

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A waiter in Charlotte County is facing charges after detectives say he stole customers' credit cards and used them at Walmart.
The Charlotte Sun reports that three separate victims came to the sheriff's office earlier this month after finding transactions at Walmart they did not make. Each was charged with $254.94 and the last place each had eaten was at Prime Serious Steak in Port Charlotte.
Detectives went to Walmart and found surveillance video showing what appeared to be a Prime server purchasing gift cards. Armed with the video, detectives went to the restaurant on Wednesday where managers identified the suspect as 38-year-old Leonardo J. Torres.
The newspaper says detectives took Torres into custody and found two of the credit cards in his wallet as well as the receipts from Walmart as well as a brown pill in his pocket.
Torres was charged with organized fraud under $20,000, money laundering between $300 and $20,000, criminal use of personal identification information, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
In an interview with the Charlotte Sun, David Valentino, part of Prime’s ownership group, said, “Thanks to technology, people noticed it right away. We were able to use our video system to narrow down how it could have happened. I’m thankful we had the video in place and police were able to act quickly so we could bring this to a quick conclusion.”
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.