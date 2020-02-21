Parts of Myrtle Street in Sarasota closed for major improvement project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myrtle Street remains closed at Central Avenue all the way up to Orange Avenue. There are some big improvements happening on this street.
“I’m glad that they’re finally getting it done, it was long past due,” said Tina Meyer, a resident who lives near Myrtle Street.
Meyer has lived on Central Avenue for more than 30 years. She tells us although there are a lot of drivers frustrated with this road closure, neighbors are excited about the work being done.
“I’m all for it, because as long as we get this Myrtle construction done and the improvement, it’ll be better for the neighborhood as well as children in the neighborhood,” said Meyer.
Sarasota County officials say in this second phase between Central and Orange, resurfacing of the road will be done and there will be the widening of the two lane street for bicycle lanes and sidewalks, which will include lighting and drainage improvements as well. Also, replacement of the railroad tracks will take place during this phase. Phase One from US 41 to Central Avenue was completed a few years ago.
“Myrtle Street is a road that has been there for a long time that hasn’t had sidewalks," said Spencer Anderson, Public Works Director for Sarasota County. "We have schools and local neighborhoods that use that area to walk and ride bikes and they don’t have the appropriate facilities to do that effectively right now, so these sidewalks will provide great connectivity.”
After this phase is done, the next and final phase will take construction from Orange Avenue to US 301. That portion of the Myrtle Street Improvement Project will start during the Fall of this year and be finished by next Fall.
This phase of the project is expected to be finished sometime in early June. In the meantime, you’re being encouraged to follow all the detours.
