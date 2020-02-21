Noise from pile driving may be heard half mile away from Venice bridge replacement site

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for some loud noise!
Residents living near the Capri Isles Bridge may hear some loud banging starting Monday, February 24 when the contractor working on the bridge replacement project begins driving piles.
The pile driving will take place over the next two weeks and it's loud - really loud. Noise may be heard up to a half-mile away.
While work is being done, southbound motorists are being detoured on Edmondson Road to Auburn Road. Northbound motorists are being detoured on Ridgewood Avenue to Pinebrook Road. Local traffic only is allowed on Capri Isles Boulevard north and south of the bridge. Golfers should enter the golf course from the south.
The bridge is also closed to boat traffic. The bridge is scheduled to be opened to motorists by June 30, 2020.
