Need a new toilet? Manatee County offers toilet rebate program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Do you know how old your toilet is?
If you get your water from the Manatee County Utilities Department, or receive your water from the Cities of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach, you may be eligible for the water conservation rebate program.
The program is an effort to conserve water. If the toilet at your home or business was installed before 1995, it might be using too much water.
Toilets installed before 1995 were high flow, meaning 3.5 gallons of water are flushed every time you ‘go.’
But toilets installed after 1995 have a 1.38 or less gallon flush.
Toilets have improved with technology, making the modern loos less ‘wasteful'.... of water, that is.
If the toilet at your home or business was installed before 1995, and you receive your water directly from Manatee County or from the Cities of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach, you’re eligible for Manatee County’s rebate program.
The utilities department will give you up to $100 per toilet (up to two toilets per household) if you replace the old toilet with a new one.
The department also has an outdoor water conservation program that includes rebates for wells, irrigation systems and more.
If you have an in-ground irrigation system and your family had an average water use exceeding 8,500 gallons per month in any six-month period prior to March 2003, you may be eligible for up to $1,250 in rebates.
“Water is a limited resource throughout the world and especially when we look at trying to provide water for years to come and ensure that our future generations have an adequate drinking supply, it’s important that we conserve water today," said Amy Pilson, strategic affairs manager for the Manatee County Utilities Department.
To see if you qualify and learn more about these programs, click here.
